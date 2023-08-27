Marlboro Police search for SUV that hit 12-year-old Dominic Matos, left him seriously hurt
MARLBORO - Marlboro Police are looking for help in their search for an SUV that hit a 12-year-old boy on a bike and took off.
It happened on Boston Post Road around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. After hitting him, police said the SUV went west and took a right turn to the rear entrance of Ghiloni Park.
The boy, identified by his mother as Dominic Matos, was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he had surgery and is suffering from a brain bleed, a fractured skull and a blood clot in his head. There is an online fundraiser hoping to raise $10,000 to help him and his family.
Investigators released surveillance images of the SUV Sunday hoping to generate leads in the search. Witnesses described it as gray or light green, possibly a Toyota Highlander.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-485-1212 ext. 36946.
