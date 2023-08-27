Watch CBS News
Local News

Marlboro Police search for SUV that hit 12-year-old Dominic Matos, left him seriously hurt

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SUV sought in hit-and-run involving child riding bicycle in Marlboro
SUV sought in hit-and-run involving child riding bicycle in Marlboro 00:32

MARLBORO - Marlboro Police are looking for help in their search for an SUV that hit a 12-year-old boy on a bike and took off.

It happened on Boston Post Road around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. After hitting him, police said the SUV went west and took a right turn to the rear entrance of Ghiloni Park.

The boy, identified by his mother as Dominic Matos, was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he had surgery and is suffering from a brain bleed, a fractured skull and a blood clot in his head. There is an online fundraiser hoping to raise $10,000 to help him and his family.

dominic.jpg
Dominic Matos Family photo

Investigators released surveillance images of the SUV Sunday hoping to generate leads in the search. Witnesses described it as gray or light green, possibly a Toyota Highlander.

Marlborough Police looking to ID suspect in a hit and run with personal injury in the area of 300 Boston Post Road...

Posted by Marlborough Police Department - MA on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-485-1212 ext. 36946.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 6:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.