Boston Latin senior class president wounded in shooting after Dominican Festival

BOSTON - Oriana Dunker is grateful to be alive. She was one of five people Boston police say were shot Sunday night near Franklin Park following the Dominican Festival. "I don't know why they would shoot me and my friend. I don't understand I was not expecting to get hurt," Oriana said.

Oriana, 17, was there with her best friend who was also shot. She says they were just about to leave the event. "I just heard five gunshots pop, pop, pop so I just started running and then I just fell down and I knew that someone shot me," Oriana cried.

Bullet shattered teen's femur

Oriana was shot in her leg. The bullet shattered her femur.

"In the ambulance I was praying 'Jesus help me.' I was just praying like crazy like out loud. And then the EMT was like 'you're going to live,'" she smiled. She took her first steps on Thursday for the first time after surgery at Boston Children's Hospital.

Oriana Dunker was wounded in a shooting near Franklin Park in Boston. CBS Boston

Her mother Nia fights back tears so grateful her daughter is alive. "I am so grateful and thankful she's walking, she's with us. I went into her room the other day I almost lost it. Just thinking what if I was walking into a room and my kid wasn't coming back," Nia Beverly said.

"Everyone deserves" to celebrate culture

Oriana says she attends the festival every year. She thought she was safe. "I think everyone deserves to be able to go to a festival and celebrate their culture," Oriana said.

She says she will not let this traumatic life-changing event stop her from moving forward and overcoming.

"I'm just grateful I am not paralyzed. I'm really happy the doctor said I'll be able to make a full recovery eventually run, walk, do everything," Oriana smiled.

Senior class president, cheerleader

She starts her senior year at Boston Latin School in two weeks and will be going in a wheelchair but it's not going to slow her down one bit. She's the senior class president, on the cheerleading team, and still plans to take her SAT on Saturday.

She knows her recovery will take some time both physically and emotionally. "Thank you so much for the support, makes a difference to have a village behind you. Not doing it alone," she smiled.

And both say their faith in God and love of family and friends are getting her through this difficult time. "My faith is very important to me just seeing how many people were praying for me was, I was very happy about that. I do believe it made a difference because I am going to be OK," she smiled.