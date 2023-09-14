Derek Lobo arrested, accused of dragging trooper when fleeing traffic stop in Brockton

Man arrested, accused of dragging trooper when fleeing traffic stop in Brockton

BROCKTON - A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police said he dragged a state trooper during a traffic stop in Brockton the night before.

Police said Derek Lobo, 31, was found at a home on Union Street.

The Brockton man is accused of dragging a state trooper with his car during a traffic stop. CBS Boston

Shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday on Montello Street, police said Lobo was pulled over for motor vehicle violations. When driving off from the traffic stop, Lobo allegedly dragged a trooper with his car. The trooper suffered minor injuries.

Police said the trooper who was dragged by Lobo was the same one who took him into custody on Thursday. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and trafficking in Fentanyl.