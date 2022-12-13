Death of woman in Stoughton being investigated as a homicide
STOUGHTON -- A woman is dead after an apparent homicide in Stoughton, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's office. It happened on Park Street near 5th street Tuesday morning.
The woman was found in a building on the property of 743 Park Street, the D.A. said.
Police said they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
There was a large police presence in the area.
