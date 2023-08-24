DCR warns college students against 'Storrowing' with tongue-in-cheek video

BOSTON - It's that time of year. As college students and new residents head to Boston with moving trucks, it won't be long before we see the too-tall trucks getting damaged and stuck on Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road.

This year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is asking students to "save their rented moving trucks" with a video shared to social media.

With move-in day right around the corner, overpasses all over the Boston area need your help. They need to not be hit by a moving truck on Storrow Drive or Soldiers Field in Boston & Memorial Drive in Cambridge. Plan your move in day route accordingly & watch for the signs! pic.twitter.com/Wkfgcg6Nx3 — MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 23, 2023

"For just zero dollars a day, you cannot hit a bridge or an overpass on Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road in Boston and Memorial Drive in Cambridge," a DCR employee said in the video. "We know you're excited to be moving to the Boston area and we're happy to have you. But seriously, that moving truck isn't going to fit on those roads. We put signs up everywhere. Please, look for them. Pay attention to what they say, yes, they are trying to warn you."

DCR has put up signs all over the roads about the low-clearance bridges and overpasses and they're asking people to check the height of their moving trucks before beginning their drive.