Dale Stewart arrested in connection with 2 bomb explosion in Weare, New Hampshire

WEARE, N.H. - A man has been arrested in connection with two bombs that exploded in Weare, New Hampshire this week.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said 54-year-old Dale Stewart Jr. of Webster, New Hampshire has been charged with throwing/placing explosives, possession of infernal machine, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, second degree assault with extreme indifference, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Weare Police said they located Stewart's vehicle Thursday night and detained him. After searching his vehicle and home, police said they found a pipe bomb, which was neutralized by the New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad.

Stewart will be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court where more information about the arrest is expected to be revealed.

One of the bombs exploded Wednesday night on Dustin Tavern Road. A passerby suffered minor injuries when a piece of it hit them in the head.

The second exploded Thursday morning six miles away on Sugar Hill Road. Craig Waldron was driving down the street in his van when the explosion blew a window out. He wasn't hurt. He said it was a pipe bomb.

Waldron described it as a "one foot piece of PVC with black tape holding the caps on. He said it was "still half full of black powder and packed with a white t-shirt."

ATF agents said they do not believe anyone specific was targeted by the bombs.