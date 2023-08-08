DA opens criminal investigation after teen killed in Cape Cod boat crash

DENNIS - A criminal investigation has been opened after a Sherborn teenager was killed in a Cape Cod boat crash.

Sadie Mauro, 17, died when a boat crashed in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis at 9 p.m. on July 21. Five others, including another teen, were injured in the crash.

The name of the boat operator has not been released.

Mauro was going into her senior year at Dover-Sherborn High School.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office is investigating the crash along with state and local police.