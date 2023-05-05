Coronation Cuisine: Scone recipes from chef Bobby Flay

What to expect from King Charles' coronation A look at the elaborate ceremony planned for King Charles' coronation 04:45

If you're getting up early to watch the Coronation of King Charles III, you may be thinking tea and crumpets. Or - you could make scones from one of these two recipes by chef Bobby Flay.

He shared tips on The Early Show, back in 2005, on how to make moist, flavorful scones that defy the pastry's reputation. Flay said the key to making light, airy scones is to not overwork the dough.

Food Terminology

What exactly is a scone, you ask? It's an English biscuit made from flour, butter, sugar, milk or cream, and baking powder. They are not much different from American biscuits. Some scones are made of wheat, barley or oatmeal, and also use baking powder as a leavening agent. Traditionally, they're made with currants, but they're now seen with other dried fruits and flavors. They're served at tea time with clotted cream and jam.

Clotted cream is a type of thick cream with a yellowish crust, from the English counties of Devon and Cornwall. Clotted cream is an essential ingredient of cream tea. It contains an average fat content of 63 percent. The minimum is 55 percent. It's produced by cooking full-fat milk over a bain-marie. It's known as creme fraiche in France, racreme in Scandinavia and in England, and in America as clabber cream.

RECIPES

Pear-Ginger Scones with Nutmeg-Scented Clotted Cream

Yields 8-10 scones

3 cups AP flour

1/4 cup lightly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 ripe pear, peeled, pitted and cut into small dice

2 tablespoons chopped crystallized ginger

1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 1/4 cup cold heavy cream, plus 2 tablespoons

1 1/2 tablespoons demerrara sugar

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix in the pears and ginger. Add the butter and mix until the butter is the size of peas. Add 1 1/4 cups of the heavy cream and mix until the just combined.

3. Transfer to a lightly floured surface and roll or pat the dough into a rectangle about ¾-inches thick. Cut out circles, cutting as closely together as possible. Gather the scraps, pat and press the pieces back together and cut out the remaining dough. Place the scones on the prepared baking sheet about 1-inch apart. Brush the tops with the remaining cream and sprinkle with the sugar. Bake for 20-22 minutes, until lightly golden brown. Remove to a baking rack and let cool slightly.

Nutmeg-Scented Clotted Cream

8 ounces clotted cream

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Whisk together clotted cream and nutmeg in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

Pancetta-Fontina Scones with Shallot Marmalade

Yields 8-10 scones

1/4 pound pancetta, cut into small dice

3 cups AP flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup grated fontina cheese

1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 1/4 cup cold heavy cream, plus 2 tablespoons

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Heat a small sauté pan over medium heat. Add the pancetta and cook until golden brown and slightly crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon to a plate lined with paper towels.

3. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add the butter and mix until the butter is the size of peas. Mix in the cooked pancetta. Add 1 1/4 cups of the heavy cream and mix until just combined.

3. Transfer to a lightly floured surface and roll or pat tough into a rectangle about 3/4-inches thick. Cut out circles, cutting as closely together as possible. Gather the scraps, pat and press the pieces back together and cut out the remaining dough. Place the scones on the prepared baking sheet about 1-inch apart. Brush the tops with the remaining cream and sprinkle with the parmesan cheese. Bake for 20-22 minutes, until lightly golden brown. Remove to a baking rack and let cool slightly.

Shallot Marmalade

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

12 shallots, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar or fig vinegar

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme

2 tablespoons capers, drained

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat oil in a medium sauté pan over medium heat. Add the shallots and cook until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the brown sugar and water and cook until the sugar is dissolved. Add the vinegar and cook until reduced. Stir in the thyme and capers and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small bowl. Serve warm or at room temperature.