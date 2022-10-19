Suspect charged in murders of Concord, NH couple

CONCORD, NH - A man arrested in Vermont has been charged in connection with the murders of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire.

Logan Levar Clegg, 26, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the deaths Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He allegedly shot them multiple times on April 18.

Clegg has been at a Vermont correctional facility since October 12 on an unrelated charge out of Utah. At the time of his arrest, police said he was homeless and was named a person of interest in the Concord murders.

Clegg will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice on Thursday before New Hampshire authorities seek his extradition.