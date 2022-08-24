Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect indicted in 1986 murder of Claire Gravel, whose body was found off Route 128 in Beverly

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BEVERLY --  A suspect has been indicted in the 1986 murder of Claire Gravel, a 20-year-old college student whose body was found in the woods in Beverly.

On June 30, 1986, Gravel was discovered in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly. At the time, Gravel was a sophomore at Salem State College, which is now Salem State University.  

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced the indictment on Wednesday, but he did not reveal the name of the suspect.

Blodgett is expected to share more details Wednesday at a press conference around 11:30 a.m. in Salem, which will be streamed live on CBS News Boston. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 10:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.