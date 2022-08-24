Suspect indicted in 1986 murder of Claire Gravel, whose body was found off Route 128 in Beverly

BEVERLY -- A suspect has been indicted in the 1986 murder of Claire Gravel, a 20-year-old college student whose body was found in the woods in Beverly.

On June 30, 1986, Gravel was discovered in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly. At the time, Gravel was a sophomore at Salem State College, which is now Salem State University.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced the indictment on Wednesday, but he did not reveal the name of the suspect.

Blodgett is expected to share more details Wednesday at a press conference around 11:30 a.m. in Salem, which will be streamed live on CBS News Boston.