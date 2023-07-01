City Councilor Kendra Lara involved in car crash into house in Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN - Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara was in a car crash in Jamaica Plain Friday afternoon.

It happened on Center Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. According to the police report, the car went through a fence outside a home, then crashed into the home itself. The house sustained significant damage.

Lara's office said her son, Zaire, was in the car with her at the time of the crash. He was taken to Boston Children's Hospital, where he received several stitches.

The police report said Lara was driving with a revoked license and the car was unregistered, with no insurance and had an expired inspection sticker. The report said Zaire was also not in a booster seat.

When WBZ TV reached out to Mayor Michelle Wu's office, the office said to reach out to Boston Police.