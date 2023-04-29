Christian Marte-Martinez dies in police custody at Lawrence Police Department

LAWRENCE - A man died in custody at the Lawrence Police Department early Saturday morning.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said 25-year-old Christian Marte-Martinez was placed in a cell at the police station at 1:15 a.m. after he was arrested earlier. The DA didn't say what he was arrested for.

At around 5 a.m., the DA said police found Marte-Martinez unresponsive in the cell. CPR was performed and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The DA, State Police and Lawrence Police departments are now investigating.