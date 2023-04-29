Watch CBS News
Local News

Christian Marte-Martinez dies in police custody at Lawrence Police Department

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LAWRENCE - A man died in custody at the Lawrence Police Department early Saturday morning.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said 25-year-old Christian Marte-Martinez was placed in a cell at the police station at 1:15 a.m. after he was arrested earlier. The DA didn't say what he was arrested for.

At around 5 a.m., the DA said police found Marte-Martinez unresponsive in the cell. CPR was performed and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The DA, State Police and Lawrence Police departments are now investigating.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 4:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.