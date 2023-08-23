Christian Gonzalez injured at Wednesday's practice

FOXBORO -- Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez has looked every bit the part of a top cornerback. After a pair of promising preseason games, the only thing that could derail New England's top pick from starting Week 1 was an injury.

That unfortunate scenario played out Wednesday, when Gonzalez hobbled off the field during the team's practice in Foxboro. Gonzalez reportedly landed awkwardly and hurt his left foot or ankle, which required some attention from New England's medical staff.

It's not the ideal situation in the team's final practice before its final preseason game. Gonzalez's status for Friday night against the Titans -- and potentially Week 1 against the Eagles -- is now in question.

Something to monitor: Christian Gonzalez landed awkwardly during a play in practice and missed the conclusion.



Gonzalez impressed during training camp and in the preseason as well -- aside from a few rookie moments. He was slated to be New England's No. 1 corner when the season kicks off.

Now we'll have to monitor the corner's injury over at least the next few days leading up to the exhibition tilt against the Titans, and potentially for the next few weeks leading up to the new season.