Christian Gonzalez absent from Patriots training camp Tuesday

Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez did not take the practice field behind Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, one day after he left training camp with an apparent leg injury.

Gonzalez went down early Monday in New England's first padded practice of training camp. He went out to cover wide receiver Stefon Diggs during an 11 vs. 11 drill, but came up lame after quarterback Drake Maye hit Diggs on a crossing route.

Gonzalez grabbed the back of his left leg after the play and eventually limped to the sideline. He hobbled to the medical tent with trainers, and didn't return to the session.

His absence Tuesday in New England's sixth practice of camp was expected, but there has been no update on the severity of Gonzalez's injury. So New England will continue to hold its collective breath in regards to the shutdown corner and his status for the 2025 season.

Carlton Davis present but not practicing

New England's top two corners aren't in the mix Tuesday, with veteran Carlton Davis III present for the session but not participating so far in the early portion of practice.

The Patriots signed Davis to join up with Gonzalez and give the New England defense one of the NFL's best 1-2 punches at corner. But if he sits out all of Tuesday's session, it will be the fourth practice Davis has missed of training camp.

With Gonzalez and Davis both out on Monday, the Patriots used Alex Austin and Marcus Jones as the team's top two corners. Marcellus Dial, Miles Battle, Isaiah Bolden, Brandon Crossley, and DJ James are also in the mix at corner, and could see more run in camp if Gonzalez misses extended time.

Cornerback was supposed to be a position of strength for the Patriots in 2025. But the team's depth is already being put to the test less than a week into training camp.