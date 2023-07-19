Police search for driver after boy struck, killed in Hyde Park

Boston Police search for driver after boy killed in hit-and-run crash

Boston Police search for driver after boy killed in hit-and-run crash

Boston Police search for driver after boy killed in hit-and-run crash

BOSTON - A child was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Hyde Park Tuesday night. The child was struck in front of 165 Wood Ave. at about 9:30 p.m.

Boston Police said an off-duty firefighter was in the area and rendered first aid.

The child, who is approximately four years old, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

"I just want to send our condolences to the family and all of the community members and people who loved this little boy," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a press conference late Tuesday night. "It's absolutely devastating to think about what transpired in just a split second."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police.

Mayor Wu said trauma response teams will be out in the neighborhood for anyone who needs support.