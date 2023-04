Boy shot on Cummins Highway in Mattapan

MATTAPAN - A child was shot in Mattapan Sunday evening.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Cummins Highway. Police confirm the victim is a juvenile male.

The victim's condition is unknown.

No other information was available.