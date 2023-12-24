Chad Ryland misses another field goal for Patriots

BOSTON -- The Patriots were set to head into halftime trailing the Broncos by just one point. All they needed was a 47-yard field goal to sail through the uprights in the thin Denver air.

Alas, Chad Ryland missed. Again.

The rookie kicker lined up his kick from the left hash, but he kick started out right and never came back. The ball sailed wide right -- of both the uprights and the net behind the end zone -- keeping the score at 7-3 for Denver.

A replay on the NFL Network broadcast showed Bill Belichick reacting to the missed kick with an expletive.

This miss came after the Patriots moved backward on a holding penalty called against Vederian Lowe. Instead of a fourth-and-1 at the Denver 16-yard line, the Patriots had a third-and-16 at the Denver 32. The Patriots called a run play to shorten the field-goal attempt, but even that wasn't enough to help Ryland.

Ryland had made a 33-yard field goal earlier in the game, but the miss was his eighth of the season. He dropped to just 5-for-9 on field goals in the 40-49-yard range and 14-for-22 overall after that miss. It also extended his streak to four games with a missed field goal in games where he had at least one attempt (vs. Indianapolis, at New York Giants, vs. Kansas City, at Denver; he did not have any field goal attempts against the Chargers or Steelers).

Obviously, that's not what the Patriots had in mind when they traded up to select Ryland in the fourth round of the draft or when they let veteran kicker Nick Folk depart New England at the end of training camp. Yet the rookie has been unable to shake off whatever it is that's been ailing him this year, and the woes followed him to Denver on Christmas Eve.

Making matters worse, after the Patriots scored a touchdown to take a lead in the third quarter, Ryland missed the PAT, clanking his kick off the left upright. That was his first missed PAT of the season, after starting 19-for-19.