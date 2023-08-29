Police searching for suspect shooting cars with paintballs along I-495

HAVERHILL - Massachusetts State Police are after a paintball gunman who has been shooting cars from a moving vehicle. They struck most recently on highways in Haverhill and Andover.

On Monday night, one woman was on I-495 near exit 109-A in Haverhill when her car was pelted seven times with paintballs. She thought they were real bullets at the time. All she saw was a silver SUV come from behind her and then the shots rang out.

On Monday night, Peyton Searles was on I-495 near exit 109-A in Haverhill when her car was pelted seven times with paintballs. WBZ News



"I honestly didn't know where it was coming from," says Peyton Searles, the driver whose car was hit. "I realized after I was coming off the exit that it was the car coming off the back of me. I kind of just froze and didn't even know what to do."

Once she pulled over, she discovered a series of yellow splatter marks across the driver's side of the vehicle. Luckily, she wasn't hurt and did not swerve into traffic.

"I am just thankful that it wasn't, like, an elderly person or anyone who couldn't have handled it," adds Searles.

On Tuesday, another driver spotted an SUV shooting cars with paintballs on a highway in Andover. Someone in the car captured video of the incident. When the video is slowed down, you can see a gun-like object in the window. The video has been sent to State Police as they continue to investigate.