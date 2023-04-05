Tom Hanks surprises Arlington shop with autographed typewriter

ARLINGTON - A shop in Arlington got a big surprise in the mail from actor Tom Hanks -- an autographed typewriter.

In a Facebook post, Cambridge Typewriter Co., Inc. said they received a box from California and assumed it was a repair.

Instead, it was a typewriter gifted from Hanks himself.

Hanks also included a typewritten letter, explaining he was trying to declutter his typewriter collection. In the letter, Hanks said he hoped the shop could give the typewriter a "fuller, newer life of use."

The shop said the typewriter does need some fixing and they plan to restore it.

After that, they're still deciding what they'll do with it.