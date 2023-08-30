Watch CBS News
Manhole explosion on Brattle Street shuts down Harvard Square in Cambridge

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - A manhole explosion shut down traffic in Harvard Square Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Brattle Street. There are no reports of any injuries. Firefighters are also ventilating several buildings in the area for carbon monoxide.

It's not clear yet what caused the explosion.

People are asked to avoid traveling through Harvard Square until further notice.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 10:26 AM

