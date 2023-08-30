Manhole explosion on Brattle Street shuts down Harvard Square in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE - A manhole explosion shut down traffic in Harvard Square Wednesday morning.
It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Brattle Street. There are no reports of any injuries. Firefighters are also ventilating several buildings in the area for carbon monoxide.
It's not clear yet what caused the explosion.
People are asked to avoid traveling through Harvard Square until further notice.
