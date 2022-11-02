Watch CBS News
Brockton woman attacked, killed in her own driveway
BROCKTON - Investigators say a woman was killed in her Brockton driveway Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators called the attack, "savage, brutal and unprovoked."   

Police were called to the Crescent Street home for a woman bleeding in her driveway. They found 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves on the ground suffering from a head injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminarily, this appears to have been a targeted attack and not a random act of violence," said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

