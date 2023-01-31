Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating double shooting inside Brockton Dollar Tree

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on North Montello Street.

Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said two men were taken to an area hospital after the shooting. Their conditions were not released.

SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances.

Police could be seen talking with customers as they exited the Stop and Shop across the street from Dollar Tree.

No further information is currently available. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 3:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.