Police investigating double shooting inside Brockton Dollar Tree

BROCKTON – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on North Montello Street.

Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said two men were taken to an area hospital after the shooting. Their conditions were not released.

SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances.

Police could be seen talking with customers as they exited the Stop and Shop across the street from Dollar Tree.

No further information is currently available.