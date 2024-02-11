All about Brock Purdy, 49ers quarterback leading San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII

49ers fans stunned by team's OT loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII 49ers fans stunned by team's OT loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII 11:17

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a heartbreaking overtime Super Bowl thriller Sunday night, 25-22.

The back-and-forth defensive battle found the two teams tied at 19 at the end of regulation after late field goals. The 49ers were forced to settle for a field goal in their first OT possession, giving the Chiefs the chance to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades.

More information on Super Bowl LVIII is available on live blogs being updated throughout the game at both CBS News and CBS Sports.

As the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII for the 2024 NFL championship, take a look at the improbable story of starting Niners quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 24-year-old, who set records at Iowa State after receiving Player of the Year honors at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, is attempting to become the third quarterback after Joe Montana and Steve Young to lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory and the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy.

What are Brock Purdy's stats for this NFL season?

While Purdy led the league in passer rating during the 2023 regular season, he has struggled a bit in the postseason. However, Purdy has come up clutch with both his passing and his running to lead the 49ers to back-to-back comeback victories in both the NFC Divisional and NFC Championship playoff games.

2023 Passing

STATS CMP ATT PCT YDS YDS/G TD INT RATE Regular Season 308 444 69.4 4280 267.5 31 11 113.0 Post Season 43 70 61.4 519 259.5 2 1 87.7

After being selected by the 49ers with the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, The third-string Purdy threw his first regular season passes in the 4th quarter of a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on October 23, 2022. He became the starter at quarterback in Week 13 following injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garappolo.

He led the team to an NFC West title and victories in the Wild Card and Divisional games, becoming only the third quarterback since 1970 to win two playoff games in his rookie season.

In the NFC Championship, Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament of his elbow after getting hit on a pass in the first quarter of the 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

Where did Brock Purdy go to college?

Purdy began his college career as a third-string freshman for Iowa State and became the starter after one starter was injured and the other was ineffective. Purdy finished the 2018 season completing 146 of 220 passes for 2,250 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions over eight games, leading the Cyclones to a 7-2 record. He also rushed for five touchdowns on 308 yards.

During his time at Iowa State, Purdy was a three-time All-Big 12 quarterback and set dozens of school passing records. During his four years there, Iowa State had four consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the 1920s.

What are Brock Purdy's contract details?

Brock Purdy's rookie contract pays him $3.7 million over four years. His salary cap hit of $889,000 ranks 67th in the NFL among quarterbacks and 1,406th among all players. A Super Bowl win would trigger a league-standard $164,000 bonus.

By comparison, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds an NFL-record 10-year deal worth $450 million and a salary cap that tops the league.

Tale of the Bank: Super Bowl starting QBs



BROCK PURDY PATRICK MAHOMES Contract 4-yr/$3.7M 10-yr/$450M 2023 cap hit $889K $37M 2023 cap QB rank 67th 1st 2023 pct of cap 0.4% 16.5%

Who did Brock Purdy replace on the 49ers?

Trey Lance, the 49ers first-round pick in 2021, was named the starter for the 2022 season over Jimmy Garoppolo with Purdy beating out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the third-strong role. In the second game, Lance suffered an ankle injury and was lost for the season. After Garoppolo injured his foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, Purdy came in to finish a 33-17 win, becoming the first "Mr. Irrelevant" to throw a touchdown pass in a regular season game.

In wins against Tampa Bay and Seattle, Purdy became the only second player in NFL history, after Aaron Rodgers, to record a quarterback rating of 115 or greater in his first two starts.

Who is Brock Purdy's fiancée, Jenna Brandt?

Brock Purdy became engaged to his girlfriend Jenna Brandt in July 2023 after originally meeting as students at Iowa State. Brandt played on the Cyclones volleyball team and later transferred to play for the University of Northern Iowa in 2021.

Brandt is a native of Sumner, Iowa where she grew up with her parents, Kevin and Amy Brandt, and siblings Kaylyn, Isaiah and Morgan.

Purdy and Brandt announced they were a couple on social media in November of 2022. In July 2023, Purdy popped the question to her on a dock in Saint Cloud, Florida.

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 17: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers with his family before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 45-29. Michael Zagaris / Getty Images

What do we know about Brock Purdy's family?



Brock is the middle child of Shawn and Carrie Purdy of Queen Creek, Arizona. His older sister Whitney Purdy played softball at Southeastern University while his younger brother Preston "Chubba" Purdy has played football as quarterback for Florida State and Nebraska. Last month, Chubba Purdy announced he would transfer to San Jose State but a week later he announced he would instead commit to play at Nevada.