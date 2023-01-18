Brian Walshe facing murder charge in disappearance of wife Ana Walshe in Cohasset

QUINCY - Brian Walshe will formally be charged Wednesday morning with murder and improper transport of a body in the disappearance of his wife Ana Walshe in Cohasset.

Walshe, 47, will be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced the upgraded charges Tuesday, saying more information on the investigation and the evidence will likely be presented in court.

It remains unclear if Ana's body has been found. Walshe's attorney, Tracy Miner, had no comment on the new charges.

Investigators said 39-year-old Ana Walshe, the mother of three young sons, was last seen in the early hours of January 1, shortly after having dinner at home with her husband and a friend.

Brian Walshe allegedly told investigators his wife left in a ride share to Logan Airport for a flight to Washington to deal with an emergency at work. Police said she never got into a ride share or on a flight.

She was reported missing by her co-workers in Washington on January 4. Brian Walshe was arrested January 8 and charged with misleading investigators. He was being held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty.

In the days following Ana Walshe's disappearance, investigators say they found blood and a damaged knife in the basement of the couple's home.

WBZ-TV I-Team sources say authorities also found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, hacksaw, a rug and used cleaning supplies at a trash facility in Peabody.

Prosecutors said Brian Walshe was also seen on surveillance video using cash to buy $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a Home Depot the day after his wife was last seen.

