Brian Walshe due in court to face new charges in wife's Ana's murder in Cohasset

Brian Walshe due in court to face new charges in wife's death

DEDHAM - Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of killing his wife Ana Walshe in January, will be back in court Thursday to face new charges in the case.

A Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted Walshe last month for the murder of his wife, misleading a police investigation, obstruction of justice, and for improper conveyance of a human body.

The indictment moves the case to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham where Walshe will be arraigned Thursday.

Ana and Brian Walshe. Photos from Cohasset Police and Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Investigators said Ana Walshe, 39, the mother of the couple's three young sons, was last seen in the early hours of January 1, shortly after having dinner at home with her husband and a friend.

The friend left around 1:30 a.m. about three hours before police say Brian Walshe began a series of gruesome internet searches on how to dispose of a body.

At his arraignment in January, prosecutors said Brian Walshe "dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body" on January 1. The remains have not been found.

Walshe pleaded not guilty to a murder charge at his arraignment in Quincy District Court in January. He has been held without bail.