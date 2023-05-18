Watch CBS News
BPD: Mass General employee tried to bring high-powered rifle to hospital

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - A Mass General employee is facing charges after police said he tried to bring a high-powered rifle to the hospital Wednesday night.

Police said the man, who's only been identified as an MGH employee, called them and said he heard God told him to bring his rifle out and that police were trying to kill him. Police tried to keep him on the phone as they searched for him.

Ultimately, police said the man arrived at MGH and was met by a security officer outside. The security officer allegedly told him to put what he was holding on the ground - it turned out to be the rifle wrapped in a shower curtain.

Police secured the gun and brought the man into the emergency room. He's now receiving psychiatric care and will be charged with illegal gun possession.

May 18, 2023

