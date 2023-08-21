Boston's hollow sidewalks raise questions after woman injured from fall in Dorchester

BOSTON - Many of us walk by the signs around Boston every day without even noticing. "Warning: Hollow Sidewalk, No Parking," they say.

"This right here is hollow from here, all the way," said Pastor Joe Swilley, pointing to the sidewalk in front of Bethlehem Healing Church in Dorchester. His daughter, Gayle, fell through a section where an entrance to the church meets the sidewalk. He says the church's basement runs underneath it. An adjoining section of the building had already undergone demolition.

Pastor Joe Swilley pointing to the sidewalk in front of Bethlehem Healing Church in Dorchester. His daughter, Gayle, fell through a section where an entrance to the church meets the sidewalk. WBZ News

Swilley said it happened when she was leaving the church Friday. "When she stepped on it, she fell 10 feet into the basement, broke her leg in three places." The electricity to the building has been shut off, with no services until the building is repaired. "It's God's mercy that that didn't kill her," said Swilley.

It raises questions about hollow sidewalks throughout the city, like on Tremont Street in the Theater District, where there's a warning sign.

"The city should follow up on places where they have those signs," said one man passing by.

There's also a plaque with a caution sign about the hollow sidewalk on State Street in Post Office Square. "I'm going to run now because now I'm worried it's going to collapse," said a tourist visiting from England.

There are several signs on a building across from the Massachusetts State House where the historic Capitol Coffee House sits. "Big trucks - if they stop here, it's dangerous," said owner Sam Mione.

Hollow sidewalks are all over Boston and were used in the 1800s to deliver goods. WBZ News



"The hollow sidewalks were primarily used for delivering materials to buildings," said structural engineer James Lambrecht, a professor at Wentworth Institute of Technology. "Coal, in particular, was delivered through hollow sidewalks through the 1800s and into the 1900s," he said.

He said warning signs are critically important because hollow sidewalks may not hold the weight of a vehicle. He says they're usually safe for walking unless the building under them is compromised.

At Bethlehem Healing Temple, Pastor Swilley is praying for a miracle and hopes to reopen for services next week. "We are asking for donations if you want to see the work of the lord move on," he said.

WBZ-TV reached out to the Mayor's office and Boston Inspectional Services for more information about the incident, as well as information about the hollow sidewalks across the city. At this point, the city has not responded.