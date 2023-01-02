Icy conditions possible Thursday evening before burst of snow arrives Friday

BOSTON - The shortened work and school week isn't the brightest way to kick off the New Year. Clouds, fog, and rain were the story Tuesday to Wednesday but now we're turning the corner to some wintry conditions.

Thursday's main concern will be icing late in the day. The morning temperatures will remain mild enough that any precipitation across the region will stay as general rain.

As we roll into the early afternoon, colder air will begin to drain in from the north introducing a freezing rain potential. We will have to watch the temperature gauges very closely as many towns will be hovering right around the freezing mark by the evening commute.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

By Thursday evening, a large portion of the area (mainly west of I-95) will be right around or slightly below 32 degrees. We'll put plenty of emphasis on areas north and west of Boston, however, even the city will approaching freezing near midnight.

Friday is shaping up to be a little more interesting. Scattered rain and snow showers were anticipated however there may be some fanfare with the snow near midday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

A burst will lower visibility to the north of the Mass Pike and lead to slower travel around lunchtime.

Temperatures should be above freezing so accumulation won't be terribly impressive. Still, a quick 1-to-2 inhces possible for many spots and some isolated areas could measure 3 inches (look to your favorite higher elevation spots).

All of this wants to wrap up for the weekend so plenty to look forward to on Saturday and Sunday!