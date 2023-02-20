Temperatures plummet into Saturday, snow storm possible Tuesday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON – There was one final burst of an icy mix overnight, just enough in some areas to create some early travel headaches Friday.

Next up - COLD.

Temperatures will tumble Friday afternoon and evening. By Saturday morning, many of the suburbs will be in the single digits. Highs Saturday afternoon will be stuck in the 20s.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

We could have a few snow showers in the air both Saturday and Sunday evening, but we're not expecting more than an additional coating here and there.

And then we come to next week...

First let me say, let's not get too carried away just yet. If you do a quick search on social media, you will see all kinds of scary looking snow forecasts for Tuesday. Most of these are direct model output, which 5-to-6 days out are not to be taken literally.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

At this point, I think odds are favoring some sort of winter storm in the vicinity of the Northeast Tuesday. And, the chances of significant snowfall are higher than what we have seen with most of the storms this winter so far.

But, huge amount of caution here, the "pieces" for this storm are currently split up, one north of Alaska and the other off the west coast. A lot can and will happen in the next few days.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

I would say by Saturday we will have a much better idea of what kind of impact we may feel here in New England. So stay tuned!

