'Complex' winter storm bringing rain, sleet and snow to New England

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON – We have a busy, messy week of weather ahead. The pattern ahead looks very volatile with several mixed-precipitation events headed for New England.

First up, Tuesday. The precipitation will come in two bursts. The first batch of rain and snow showers arrives after midnight and tapers off after the AM commute. Have to keep an eye on this one as some models are indicating a period of heavier snow early Tuesday morning. For now, we are going with a general coating to 2" of snowfall, focused primarily along and south of the Mass Pike. Temperatures will be slightly above freezing so, many of the main roads will likely just be wet, not white. In areas where the snow comes down a bit heavier, there is a chance of some whitening of side roads and driveways.

Round two arrives Tuesday evening, this time focused more on northern Mass. and southern New Hampshire. Again, a mix of rain and wet snow, and possibly another light snow accumulation in places like northern Middlesex and Worcester counties and also southern New Hampshire.

Then we turn our attention to the main event of the week:

A major winter storm will begin to unfold in parts of the Upper Midwest on Wednesday. There will be likely be winter storm warnings extending for hundreds of miles from the Dakotas through parts of New England.

This will be a complex storm with a variety of different precipitation types.

The storm will arrive here Wednesday night, largely after 10 p.m. It may start, briefly, as a little bit of snow or a snow/sleet mix, but temperatures will simply be too warm aloft (above ground level) for any significant snowfall in southern New England. Most of the real snow accumulation will occur in northern New England. Some of those northern ski areas could see 6-12" of fresh snow!

For most of southern New England, this will be a rain and sleet storm. Best chance of significant frozen precipitation will be along and north of the Mass Pike and particularly north and west of 495. Closer to the coast and in areas south of the Pike, it will likely be too warm for anything more than mostly rain.

The heaviest precipitation will fall through Thursday afternoon. By Thursday evening/night, some colder air may get drawn back into the system, however the precip. will likely be lighter and spottier. There will still be some travel concerns through Friday morning.

After the storm passes, we get a very cold, windy couple of days (Friday & Saturday). Temperatures could drop near or below zero Saturday morning in some of the suburbs.

