July third warmest in Boston history, heat returns for start of August

BOSTON -- Summer heat isn't showing many signs of slowing down as the calendar page flips to a new month. The Boston area was on a tear during July, notching nine 90F+ days in the city and finishing up as the third warmest on record. Only the scorching July of 1983 had fewer days that stayed under 80F in Boston (3 then, 4 this time around). For some, it's the perfect beach summer. But for others, it has been a very uncomfortable stretch with little change on the horizon.

CBS Boston Graphic

Monday won't bring anything too noteworthy, but the rest of the week looks to be near or over 90 degrees in many towns. The climax is expected on Thursday, when an unusually hot air mass blows our way from the Midwest. Our WBZ forecast is for the upper 90s right now, but there's a chance some towns could reach 100 degrees Thursday afternoon. It would be very rare to get two days of 100F+ heat during a single year in Boston. That's only occurred five times on record, and not at all since the 1950s.

We're also getting closer to our average number of 90-degree days for a year. The city (Logan Airport) averages 14 of them, and should be at 12 or 13 by the end of the work week. Plenty of summer left to go, as 90s can be common throughout August and September. The outlook is for a warmer than average August, so keep up with the hydration and take it easy on the hottest days!

There may be at least a touch of drought relief ahead as several rounds of showers and storms look possible in the Friday through Monday time frame. At the very least, a more unsettled stretch than we've had lately.