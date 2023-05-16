Watch CBS News
Video shows kids riding bikes in Boston tunnel during rush hour

By WBZ-News Staff

Video shows bicyclists illegally enter Boston tunnel
Video shows bicyclists illegally enter Boston tunnel 00:48

BOSTON - Surveillance video released by MassDOT on Tuesday shows what appears to be kids taking a dangerous bike ride on the highway in Boston.

MassDOT said that the bicyclists illegally entered a ramp at O'Brien Highway near the Museum of Science on Friday, May 12 at about 5 p.m. 

It's unclear why the kids were riding there, but MassDOT said no one was hurt. The incident has been reported to Massachusetts State Police.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 3:12 PM

