Video shows kids riding bikes in Boston tunnel during rush hour
BOSTON - Surveillance video released by MassDOT on Tuesday shows what appears to be kids taking a dangerous bike ride on the highway in Boston.
MassDOT said that the bicyclists illegally entered a ramp at O'Brien Highway near the Museum of Science on Friday, May 12 at about 5 p.m.
It's unclear why the kids were riding there, but MassDOT said no one was hurt. The incident has been reported to Massachusetts State Police.
