Traffic Alert: Ted Williams Tunnel closing briefly due to medical emergency
BOSTON – Traffic in Boston is already being impacted by the months long Sumner Tunnel closure. On Thursday, commuters are facing another challenge.
The Ted Williams Tunnel is closing around 8:15 a.m. due to a medical emergency.
According to MassDOT, the closure is expected to be brief.
Still, MassDOT said drivers on the Mass Pike may experience delays.
For up to date traffic conditions, visit the Mass 511 website.
