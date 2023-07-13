Watch CBS News
Local News

Traffic Alert: Ted Williams Tunnel closing briefly due to medical emergency

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

'Grin and bear it,' Sumner Tunnel closure testing drivers' patience after first week
'Grin and bear it,' Sumner Tunnel closure testing drivers' patience after first week 01:56

BOSTON – Traffic in Boston is already being impacted by the months long Sumner Tunnel closure. On Thursday, commuters are facing another challenge.

The Ted Williams Tunnel is closing around 8:15 a.m. due to a medical emergency.

According to MassDOT, the closure is expected to be brief.

Still, MassDOT said drivers on the Mass Pike may experience delays.

For up to date traffic conditions, visit the Mass 511 website.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 8:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.