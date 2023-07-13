Ted Williams Tunnel closes briefly for organ transplant from Logan Airport
BOSTON – Traffic in Boston is already being impacted by the months long Sumner Tunnel closure. On Thursday, commuters faced another challenge.
The Ted Williams Tunnel westbound closed around 8:15 a.m. due to an organ transplant that arrived at Logan Airport and needed to be transported to an area hospital.
The tunnel reopened before 9 a.m.
There were residual delays on the Mass Pike due to the closure.
For up to date traffic conditions, visit the Mass 511 website.
