Ted Williams Tunnel closes briefly for organ transplant from Logan Airport

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Traffic in Boston is already being impacted by the months long Sumner Tunnel closure. On Thursday, commuters faced another challenge.

The Ted Williams Tunnel westbound closed around 8:15 a.m. due to an organ transplant that arrived at Logan Airport and needed to be transported to an area hospital. 

The tunnel reopened before 9 a.m.

There were residual delays on the Mass Pike due to the closure. 

For up to date traffic conditions, visit the Mass 511 website.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 8:08 AM

