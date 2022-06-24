Watch CBS News
Sumner Tunnel will be closed again this weekend

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The Sumner Tunnel will return to its scheduled closure this weekend after being open for the Juneteenth holiday weekend. 

Construction is being done because the tunnel is deteriorating and needs a major renovation. Traffic will be rerouted through the Ted Williams Tunnel or winding routes through Revere and Chelsea.  

MassDOT announced that starting June 10, the heavily-used tunnel will be closed on weekends for 36 weeks, except on major holidays.

Drivers from East Boston and Logan Airport seeking to reach Downtown Boston will be rerouted to the Ted Williams Tunnel via Bennington Street and onto I-93.  

MassDOT admits increased traffic congestion is unavoidable for the two-year $157 million restoration project. It is encouraging people to avoid driving altogether and take the Blue Line subway.  

Massport is urging air travelers to leave time extra time to get to the airport and be dropped off at a Logan Express if possible. 

Drivers leaving Logan Airport seeking to reach I-93 North will follow signs to the Tobin Bridge.

CLICK HERE for more information and detailed detour maps.  

