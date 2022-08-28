Man shot near Caribbean Carnival Parade in Boston, suffering life-threatening injuries
BOSTON - A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot near the annual Caribbean Carnival Parade in Boston.
The shooting took place on Westview Street and Blue Hill Avenue.
Police are still searching for the gunman, and no arrests have been made.
Boston Police also reported a shooting around 3 p.m. near the parade that happened on Columbus Avenue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.