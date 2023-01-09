What we know about a big late-week storm for the Boston area

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - We are now nearly one-third of the way through January and we are still waiting on our first big snowstorm! Boston has yet to record an inch of snow in a single storm this winter. The average date of the first inch in Boston is December 11 (nearly a month ago).

If we can make it another week without an inch in a storm, the city will slip into the Top 5 latest on record!

A few rain and snow showers Monday morning across southeast Mass. cleared out quickly and our weather will remain quiet for the next few days.

Temperatures will be slightly colder Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a cold front which will slide through overnight.

The main weather story for this week will be yet another sizeable RAIN storm for later in the week.

Looks like it will start as some rain and snow showers on Thursday...

And quickly become an all-rain event with some periods of heavy rain Thursday night into Friday.

There could also be some gusty southerly winds along with the rain on Friday, particularly along the South Shore, Cape and Islands. We will have more details as the week progresses.

One of the questions to be answered is will we see a quick end to the storm Friday OR will it linger into the weekend and perhaps end as a bit of snow?

In the longer range, January continues to look quite mild across a good portion of the country. We could end up challenging the record books for one of the warmest Januarys on record when all is said and done.