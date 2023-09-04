Suspect arrested after 2 people shot at Macumba Latina nightclub in Mattapan
MATTAPAN - One person was arrested after two people were shot outside a nightclub in Mattapan early Monday morning.
Boston Police said they were called to Macumba Latina on River Street around 12:45 a.m. for a report that someone had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital with what police said were "non-life threatening injuries."
Investigators said a second shooting victim went to the hospital on their own with "non-life threatening injuries."
A suspect was arrested and police said they found a gun. No names have been released and there's no word yet on a motive for the shooting.
No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.
