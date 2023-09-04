Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after 2 people shot at Macumba Latina nightclub in Mattapan

MATTAPAN - One person was arrested after two people were shot outside a nightclub in Mattapan early Monday morning.

Boston Police said they were called to Macumba Latina on River Street around 12:45 a.m. for a report that someone had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital with what police said were "non-life threatening injuries."

Investigators said a second shooting victim went to the hospital on their own with "non-life threatening injuries."

A suspect was arrested and police said they found a gun. No names have been released and there's no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

Boston Police sealed off the area outside Macumba Latina on River Street on September 4, 2023. CBS Boston

No other information has been released at this point in the investigation. 

September 4, 2023 / 8:30 AM

