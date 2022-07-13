Boston Mayor Michelle Wu set to announce new Boston Police commissioner

BOSTON – The Boston Police Department will get a new commissioner on Wednesday.

After more than 13 months since the city's last commissioner was fired, Mayor Michelle Wu will name his replacement during a press conference.

Kim Janey, who was serving as acting mayor in June 2021, fired Dennis White four months after he was sworn in by Mayor Marty Walsh.

White served only two days as commissioner before he was placed on leave when allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife resurfaced. The allegations dated back to the 1990s.

In a lawsuit filed against the city and Janey, White argued he was discriminated against.

On Tuesday, a federal judge dismissed 11 claims and allowed three to move forward regarding due process, defamation, and right to privacy.

White denies he engaged in domestic violence at anytime against anyone, his attorney said.

Boston's new police commissioner is set to be formally introduced at 11 a.m.

Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long has been serving as acting police commissioner.