Accumulating snow possible in southeastern Massachusetts Sunday

BOSTON - Cooler temperatures have returned for the long holiday weekend along with the chance for some snow and ice.

Some light snow showers or flurries can't be ruled out, but the trend will be for drier conditions Saturday afternoon. However we'll be stuck in the clouds with temperatures staying just in the mid-to-upper 30s. Then, all eyes are on the track of an ocean storm that will be moving up the coast Saturday night and Sunday bringing gusty winds and the chance for accumulating snow to southeastern Massachusetts beginning early Sunday morning.

It looks like coastal areas will have the best chance of seeing snow Sunday especially across Cape Cod and the islands where 1-to-3 inches is possible through the day.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

Snow looks to move farther north and west through the day on Sunday especially at night and into Monday where areas as far west as Worcester could get into some snow. There are still some questions with how far northwest the snow gets Sunday night and Monday, however this will likely be Boston's best shot at getting the city's first 1" snow event of the season.

It will also be windy Sunday with gusts over 30 mph possible. The strongest winds will be at the coast and southeastern Mass. where gusts 40 to 50 mph are possible. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Saturday night into Sunday night.

We'll keep the chance for rain or snow showers around for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday with temperatures staying in the 30s. A warming trend starts Tuesday with the 40s returning, however, we stay unsettled next week with several morning chances for rain or a wintry mix.