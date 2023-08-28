Angry judge lectures suspects in Boston's Caribbean Carnival shootings

BOSTON - By the time Boston Judge Jonathan Tynes met his fourth suspect in Dorchester District Court Monday, accused of bringing a gun to Boston's Caribbean-American Carnival, his patience had turned to anger. "At a festival where people are supposed to be able to go have fun, relax," he said. "...celebrate rich cultures, rich history, rich traditions, this ain't it!"

A half-dozen suspects are now facing gun charges. Eight people were injured with gunshot wounds near the carnival Saturday. Police said hundreds who were gathered there for a celebration were forced to scatter for cover.

Talbot Ave in Dorchester after shooting at Boston's Caribbean-American Carnival CBS Boston

The judge's impassioned speech was directed at young suspect Maceo Withers-Brewer. "We're talking about someone who's 21 years old. His mother's sitting right there, barely holding it together," he said, gesturing to a woman wiping tears from her eyes.

The attorney and family of another suspect, 30-year-old Dwayne Frances, says he was simply there at the wrong time. "My son just went up there to enjoy the sight to enjoy the parade to enjoy himself," said his mother Blu Williams.

She said he works for a private security company and had picked up a gun to give it to police. "He thought he was doing the right thing by walking to police and telling them he found a firearm, and that was it, and instead they threw him in handcuffs," she said.

Also arrested were 31-year-old Gerald Vick and 21-year-old Sebastian Monteiro, who police say suffered a gunshot wound. They also arrested an unidentified 17-year-old who allegedly had a gun.

While city officials said the incidents were not related to the carnival, Boston Police reports detailed a history of associated violence, including three deadly shootings since 2020.

Judge Tynes told Withers-Brewer his mother was lucky he made it to court. "She's probably thanking God that the call she didn't get from police was to come down and identify you," he said. "But you've got to think about that too!"