Body found at home connected to missing Medford woman

MEDFORD -- A body has been found by police at a Medford home that is connected to a woman who was reported missing by her family.

The house is located on Emory Street near Tufts campus.

A State Police detective confirmed to WBZ-TV that authorities discovered a body behind the house, but did not mention any other specifics.

"It's pretty scary," said one neighbor. "I moved to this area specifically because it is very safe. So it is a bit shocking."

The daughter of the woman who lived in the house said on social media Monday morning that her mom was missing. Her daughter said she was last seen between 4-6 p.m. on Sunday after getting her nails done at a nearby salon.

She thinks her mom went down the street to get her nails done, but wasn't sure if she ever came back. The daughter said her mom's car, phone, and purse were all found at the house.

The daughter added that families members found that the door to the house appears to have been left open all night long.

Police have been going door-to-door to see if anyone witnessed anything or if anyone has any surveillance video.

District Attorney Marian Ryan is scheduled to give an update on the situation around 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.