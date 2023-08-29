Bicyclist killed after colliding with UPS truck in Newton

NEWTON - A bicyclist was killed after colliding with a UPS truck in Newton on Monday. The crash happened at the corner of Watertown and Bridge Streets at about 5:24 p.m.

The Middlesex District Attorney said the UPS truck was turning left on Bridge Street when it struck the cyclist who was coming from the opposite direction on Watertown Street.

The cyclist, a 57-year-old man from Newton, was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Police said the UPS driver stayed at the scene.

"This news is deeply upsetting," Newton Mayor Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said. "At this difficult time, I am thinking first and foremost of the family and friends of the cyclist. I know people all across Newton will hold them in their thoughts."

The investigation remains ongoing by the Middlesex DA, Newton Police and State Police.