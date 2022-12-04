1 hospitalized after gyroplane crashes at Beverly Regional Airport
BEVERLY – One person was hospitalized on Sunday after a gyroplane crashed at Beverly Regional Airport.
It happened just before noon.
Beverly police said it is not yet clear exactly what happened, but it is believed the aircraft was landing at the time.
The extent of the person's injuries was not immediately known.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.
No further information is currently available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.