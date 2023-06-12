Arlington bear sightings cause delay to start of school

ARLINGTON - Arlington public schools delayed the start of classes by one hour Monday morning because of bear sightings in town.

Just before 6 a m. police said they were looking into a "possible black bear sighting" in the area of Scituate Street at Spring Avenue.

About an hour later, they said the bear was last seen "in the area of Paul Revere Rd and Park Ave."

"Please use caution & report any sightings immediately," police tweeted.

**Update** Bear last reported in the area of Paul Revere Rd and Park Ave. Please use caution & report any sightings immediately. — Arlington MA, Police Department (@ArlingtonMAPD) June 12, 2023

Moments later, Arlington schools superintendent Elizabeth Homan sent out a message to families and staff about the delay.

"The town is working on sending a shelter in place message now. Residents should stay inside until further information is available," Homan said.

"Please be watchful for updates over the next few hours. If you receive no further updates, elementary schools will start at 9am and Gibbs, OMS and AHS will start at 9:30 am."

A black bear was seen in Newton Highlands near Cold Spring Park Sunday. It's not known if this is the same bear.