Back Bay woman pleads for dog's safe return after he's stolen outside supermarket

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A Back Bay woman is pleading for the return of her beloved chihuahua after he was stolen Saturday.

Shelly Vermani said she tied Alejandro to a tree outside the Whole Foods near Symphony, something she said she's done before. But when she left the supermarket this time, he was gone.

"I've grown up with him, he's been by my side for eight years as a young adult," said Vermani. "Just think of how you'd feel. Please just have some type of humanity to give him back."

Boston Police have released a surveillance image showing Alejandro walking with someone else near Mass and Cass.

Anyone with information about the stolen dog is asked to contact Boston Police

WBZ-News Staff
First published on August 6, 2023 / 10:24 PM

