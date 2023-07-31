Watch CBS News
Local News

People urged to avoid Boston waterways due to sewer overflows

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

People urged to avoid Boston waterways due to sewer overflows
People urged to avoid Boston waterways due to sewer overflows 00:29

BOSTON - People are asked to avoid several Boston waterways due to Saturday's heavy rain triggering sewer overflows.

The Department of Public Health is asking people to avoid contact with the water in Fort Point Channel, Jeffries Point and near the mouth of the Charles River for the next 48 hours.

The discharged or untreated or partially treated sewage created the risk of health problems due to the very high bacteria levels. This happens when storm water runoff overwhelms the system.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 11:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.