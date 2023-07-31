People urged to avoid Boston waterways due to sewer overflows

BOSTON - People are asked to avoid several Boston waterways due to Saturday's heavy rain triggering sewer overflows.

The Department of Public Health is asking people to avoid contact with the water in Fort Point Channel, Jeffries Point and near the mouth of the Charles River for the next 48 hours.

The discharged or untreated or partially treated sewage created the risk of health problems due to the very high bacteria levels. This happens when storm water runoff overwhelms the system.