As suspected bomber of Pan Am Flight 103 brought to US, one mom says it won't help her heal

SHREWSBURY - The Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 more than 30 years ago is now in U.S. custody.

Abu Agila Mas'ud is now expected to stand trial in the U.S. for bombing that jetliner and killing all 259 people on board, plus 11 on the ground, in Lockerbie, Scotland.

It is the most deadly terrorist incident ever on British soil. It still haunts Jeannine Boulanger in Shrewsbury.

"For me, it's my first thought in the morning and it's my last thought at night," Boulanger said.

Jeannine Boulanger's daughter Nicole was 21 when she was killed in the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland. Jeannine Boulanger

It's been 34 years since she lost her daughter Nicole in the Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988. When Boulanger heard the man suspected of making the bombing was in U.S. custody, she was shocked by the news.

"It's very important that the people who perpetrate these crimes are brought to justice," Boulanger said.

Boulanger says her daughter was only 21 years old. She was on the Dean's List at Syracuse and had a love for the performing arts and was an exceptional artist.

"I carry her with me, and I frequently think of the other families that I had the opportunity to meet. There were 35 other Syracuse students on that plane - what they referred to as the best and the brightest," Boulanger

She says the capture of Masud is a good thing, but for her, this does not bring any closure.

"I kept thinking of was all of these victims died alone - on the hills of Scotland," she said. "My daughter's body was not recovered. So, there is a headstone with the 11 people whose bodies were not recovered."

Boulanger says she will watch this case closely, but for her, it won't help with any of the healing. "My daughter's life had great meaning and justice won't come in this life. I hope it will come in another life," she said.