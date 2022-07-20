Route 495 near Andover/Lawrence line shut down due to armed suspect

ANDOVER – Parts of Route 495 are closed because an armed suspect was barricaded inside a car near the Lawrence/Andover line. State Police said the suspect suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

The suspect, a man, was taken to the hospital, but the highway remains shut down. He is believed to be the only person in the vehicle.

Patrols and tactical units are on scene. State Police expect the highway to be closed for an extended time.

No other information has been released.