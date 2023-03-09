Apartment in "Good Will Hunting" house is up for rent

Apartment in "Good Will Hunting" house is up for rent

Apartment in "Good Will Hunting" house is up for rent

BOSTON - The Southie home featured in "Good Will Hunting"

It looks a bit different from the 1997, but the second-floor unit is available.

The backyard was also used in the film starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The film won for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars and was a box office hit.

The apartment is going for $4,500 a month and includes a parking spot.