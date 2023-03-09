Apartment in "Good Will Hunting" house is up for rent
BOSTON - The Southie home featured in "Good Will Hunting"
It looks a bit different from the 1997, but the second-floor unit is available.
The backyard was also used in the film starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The film won for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars and was a box office hit.
The apartment is going for $4,500 a month and includes a parking spot.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.