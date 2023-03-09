Apartment in "Good Will Hunting" house is up for rent

Watch CBS News
BOSTON - The Southie home featured in "Good Will Hunting"

It looks a bit different from the 1997, but the second-floor unit is available.

The backyard was also used in the film starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The film won for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars and was a box office hit.

The apartment is going for $4,500 a month and includes a parking spot.

